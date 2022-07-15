Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terex by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after buying an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Terex by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after buying an additional 437,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after buying an additional 37,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

TEX stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

