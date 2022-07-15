Keybank National Association OH Has $6.12 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $433.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.