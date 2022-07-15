Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

