Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,010,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 11.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 46,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

NASDAQ NATR opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $110.49 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NATR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.