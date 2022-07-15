Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,797 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 219,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Shares of OC stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

