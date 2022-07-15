CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $147.16 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.26.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,473,701 shares in the company, valued at $996,949,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $256,719.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 457,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,205,504.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,784 shares of company stock worth $4,090,731. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

