Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.52 Million Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,810,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 896,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,161 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 354,186 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Destination XL Group by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 527,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $295,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,026,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

