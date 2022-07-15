Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 595,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after buying an additional 186,245 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09.

