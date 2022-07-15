ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

