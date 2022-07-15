Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,098,898 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

