Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $165,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 166.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TITN stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TITN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

