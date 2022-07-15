Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 649,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $8.43 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

