237,500 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 237,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

MDRX opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

