Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $4.87 Million Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 532,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of CENX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.08 million, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

