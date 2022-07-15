227,130 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227,130 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.51 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.81. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

