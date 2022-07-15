Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $91.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.