Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 34,082 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.