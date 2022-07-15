247,600 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 247,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $27.37 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,678,986.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,205,053. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

