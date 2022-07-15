Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $57.77 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

