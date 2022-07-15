EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $100.52 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

