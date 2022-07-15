Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $4.93 Million Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MSBI opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $526.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 22nd.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $61,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,732 shares of company stock valued at $93,940. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.