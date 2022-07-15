Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.80.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

