Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,800 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXM opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

