Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 2,943.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.94 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $295.22 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

