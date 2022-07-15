Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 103,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

