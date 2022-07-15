Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 65,500 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.65). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

