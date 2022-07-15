Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Shares of PBF opened at $26.51 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,270,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,778,239.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $147,334,916. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

