Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

USAK opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $280.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

