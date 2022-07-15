Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

