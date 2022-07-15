Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,895,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 774,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 414,418 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $4,932,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.37.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,830 shares of company stock worth $181,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

