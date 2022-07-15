276,100 Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 276,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 236,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $22.94.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $753,626.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,046.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 483,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,589,451.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $5,049,351. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

