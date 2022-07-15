Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

