Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 865 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $62.14 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.