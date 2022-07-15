Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 807.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59.

