Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $299,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,903,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $111.33 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $131.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

