Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $305,000 Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Lazard were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

