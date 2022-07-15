Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,832,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,710,000.

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $150.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $149.13 and a one year high of $192.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.09.

