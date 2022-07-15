Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $272,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

PJP opened at $75.57 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

