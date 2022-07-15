3,083 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,308,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Shares of TD opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

