GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,024 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,023 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

