GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $190,672,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,049 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $71.14 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

