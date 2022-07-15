Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,307 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 70.22.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 30.83 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 47.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

