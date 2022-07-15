Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FELE. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

