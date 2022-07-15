Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $177.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.44.

PPG opened at $114.84 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average is $134.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

