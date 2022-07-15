11,524 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,990,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

