Foster & Motley Inc. Has $297,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.