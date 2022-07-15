Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 437,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 34,115 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

