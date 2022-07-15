Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $269.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.99 and a 200 day moving average of $309.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.