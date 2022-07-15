DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 19,381 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.