Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,388 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 183.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $253.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $223.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.